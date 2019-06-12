Sports | Victory for Macau diving team in Singapore

The Macau diving team has participated in the 10th Singapore National Diving Championships by invitation, winning a total of 11 medals over three days.

The competition was held between June 7 and 9 at the island country’s OCBC Aquatic Centre.

Team Macau deployed a hybrid team consisting of veterans and new athletes. Several new faces made it onto the podium during the three-day competition.

The team had a good start, as the first day of the series of contests saw Tang Hio Fong, a new face on the team, win a silver medal in the 3-meter Open Category Single.

On the second day, veteran Tsui Sut Kuan partnered with Tang to compete in the 3-meter Open Category Mixed Double, in which they secured a gold medal. Lei Ming Hin, on the other hand, won silver in the 16 to 18-year-old 3-meter Women’s Single. Leong Sut In won silver in the 10-meter, Tang won another silver in the 1-meter and newcomer Wu Hio Tong won bronze in the 1-meter.

Team Macau continued to perform well on the third day. Another new face, Ho Lok I, championed the 1-meter match for new female divers, while Leong and her twin sister Sut Chan got the laurel for the 10-meter Women’s Open Category. Lei won another silver, Tsui and Leong Sut Chan’s partnership secured them bronze and Lam Chi Hei also won bronze.

Wong Ho Wai and To Ka Him went with the team as referees for the championships. Staff reporter