SSM cracks down on over 4,000 infractions in 2024

The Health Bureau’s (SSM) inspections in 2024 resulted in 4,205 infractions, the majority (3,941 or 93.7%) related to illegal smoking.

The SSM stated that the 2024 inspections focused on enforcing smoking prevention and control laws and preventing alcohol consumption by minors.

The bureau inspected 259,081 establishments, averaging 708 inspections daily.

Additionally, 138 cases of e-cigarettes were found while crossing the borders of Macau (in and out), and 126 suspected cases of violations of other provisions of the Tobacco Prevention and Control Regime, namely, failure to display signs prohibiting smoking and notices banning the sale of tobacco products to those under the age of 18 at points of sale.

In the same statement, the SSM noted that restaurants had the highest number of infractions, with 604 cases (15.3%) in 2024.

Casinos came second with 531 cases (13.5%), and parks, gardens, and leisure areas were next on the list with 361 cases (9.2%).

Regarding casinos, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, in collaboration with the SSM, conducted 709 inspections at these venues, detecting 531 cases of people smoking in prohibited areas.

Few cases related to alcohol consumption

Only 47 suspected cases of alcohol consumption by minors were reported during 2024.

11 of these cases involved the sale or provision of alcoholic beverages to minors, while others involved establishments not displaying signage indicating that this kind of product is prohibited or failing to clearly distinguish between alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

According to the law, providing alcoholic beverages to minors, whether for commercial or non-commercial purposes, is illegal and may result in a fine of up to MOP20,000. Commercial establishments that fail to display the relevant signs may also be fined up to MOP200,000.

