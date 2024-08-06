SSM indicates possible rise in birth rate for the year

The Health Bureau (SSM) has indicated a potential rise in Macau’s birth rate for the upcoming year, based on current data on pregnant women.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Alvis Lo announced that in the first half of 2024, 3,053 pregnant women in Macau scheduled their first prenatal check-up, marking a 4.2% increase from the 2,929 appointments recorded during the same period last year.

Speaking at the 2024 Breastfeeding Promotion Award Ceremony, Lo emphasized the bureau’s commitment to providing comprehensive prenatal care services throughout pregnancy to ensure the health and safe delivery of babies.

SSM data reveals the existence of 367 breastfeeding rooms across public and private institutions in Macau, which will continue to be optimized. The breastfeeding rate has significantly increased from 88% in 2015 to approximately 92% in 2023.

In June, the government released a birth encouragement video that received public backlash, with many residents criticizing the government’s messaging and perceived lack of understanding of the challenges faced by families.

Titled “Having children brings greater happiness,” the one-minute clip, posted earlier this month, depicts a smiling baby and toddler designed to encourage married couples to have children. The video was criticized for its simplistic messaging and failure to acknowledge the obstacles faced by prospective parents.

The official birth rate in Macau has been declining in recent years, dropping to just 5.5 per thousand people in 2023, down from 6.4 per thousand in 2022 – the lowest since 1985.

Local associations have called on the government to take more substantive action to address the low birth rate. These measures include developing a stronger culture of marriage and childbearing, as well as implementing more robust support measures for families.