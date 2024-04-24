SSM records 57 more scarlet fever cases in March

The Health Bureau (SSM) reported a total of 1,963 cases of diseases that required declaration in March. Among these cases, there was a significant increase of 57% in scarlet fever infections compared to the previous month when there was a total of 239 cases. There were 121 cases of enterovirus infections, being a month-on-month increase of 23.5%. Furthermore, March also saw 22 tuberculosis cases, four asymptomatic HIV cases, two pertussis cases, one AIDS case, and one Legionnaires’ disease case recorded. These numbers, according to the SSM, highlight the importance of monitoring and addressing various diseases to ensure public health and safety.

