SSM reports low flu rates

The Health Bureau reported that as of late November, the infection rates for influenza and COVID-19 in the region are both below 5%, indicating low levels of infection. According to Director Alvis Lo, the currently circulating COVID-19 variant is primarily from the JN.1 series. The bureau has completed the procurement of vaccines and urges all residents, particularly those at high risk, to promptly be vaccinated. Over 140,000 influenza vaccine doses have been administered this season, with a satisfactory uptake rate.

