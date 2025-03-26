Stabbing incident at telecommunications store leaves two injured

A suspected stabbing incident occurred yesterday at a telecommunications store on Rua do Campo, leaving two local men injured.

According to a report from the Judiciary Police (PJ), at around 4 p.m., the suspect was loitering outside China Telecom.

At approximately 5 p.m., he suddenly rushed into the store and attacked two male employees with a fruit knife.

A 26-year-old man was slashed on his neck, causing a decrease in his level of consciousness. He was rushed to Conde S. Januário Hospital for emergency treatment.

The second victim, a 29-year-old man, sustained a cut on his upper left arm but remained conscious and stable. He was sent to Kiang Wu Hospital for further treatment.

The initial investigation by the PJ suggests the suspect may have mental health issues.

The telecommunications store has since suspended business.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

The suspect, a resident of Macau, has been apprehended and referred to the PJ’s Criminal Investigation Division for further follow-up. LV