Star of Macau Tourism and Culture kicks off Sunday

The fourth Star of Macau Tourism and Culture will kick off on August 25, with its organizer, the Macau United Citizens Association, hoping to promote community participation in tourism.

This year, more than 30 local merchants have been invited to join the event. The organizer hopes that every stakeholder in the community can become a star of Macau’s tourism and culture to enhance Macau’s image and service quality.

This edition of the event will use the concept of Gourmet + for cross-disciplinary collaboration, combining the advantages of Macau’s special food, cultural heritage, and various artistic creations.

The organizer wishes to showcase to residents a different Macau and enhance the soft power of the city.

St. Anthony’s Parish is the district chosen for the majority of this year’s event, considering that there are many famous and characteristic tourist attractions in the area.

The event will last until the end of October. On the first day, an opening ceremony and carnival will be available to the public between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Six street performances will be provided from September 8 to October 20. JZ