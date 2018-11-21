Strange car accident puzzles police

A male resident over 30 years old has been charged after a car accident occurred at Estrada do Altinho de Ka Ho in the early hours of November 17.

According to the Public Security Police Force (PSP) spokesperson, the police was alerted by an emergency call at about 7:45 a.m. and in response deployed police officers and an ambulance to the location.

Upon arrival, the authorities found only an empty vehicle that had allegedly lost control and drifted down the hillside, turning upside-down in the process.

Near the vehicle the officers also found two transparent packages and another two rolled aluminum foil tubes that looked like drug paraphernalia.

After collecting evidence and reviewing the surveillance footage in the area, the PSP discovered that at a man had driven the car at about 2:50 a.m. in that area and crashed without an apparent cause.

The footage also shows that around 5:30 a.m., another man in a motorcycle travelled to the location and picked up the man who had crashed the vehicle.

Although the PSP had been able to identify the two men, they did not know their whereabouts until the family of the car driver called the police later that morning to say that the person had been found in the surroundings of his home.

According to the family report, the man was confused and had a fracture on his left leg. Consequently, he had been taken to the hospital.

The man told the police that he had no memory of what had occurred. Tests for alcohol and drug consumption came out negative.

The man denied accusations that he had tried to shed responsibility for the accident, but the police forwarded the case to the Public Prosecutions Office yesterday on that accusation.

The PSP have not yet been able to find the second male. According to the investigation findings, the police said they have confirmed that the substance found in the packages collected near the vehicle was a crystal methamphetamine often called “ice.”

