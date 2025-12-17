Students win second place in national constitution contest

A Macau team organized by the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) won multiple second-place awards in the 10th National Student “Learn the Constitution, Speak the Constitution” Competition, hosted by the Ministry of Education. Seven teachers and students from four local schools competed in Beijing from November 29 to December 1, standing out in speeches and impromptu segments. Awarded students included those from Colégio de São José – 5th School, Macao Polytechnic University, Pui Tou Middle School, and Sacred Heart Canossian College.

