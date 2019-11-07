Study dominates conversations between local parents and children

The most discussed topic in conversations between parents and children are children’s studies, according to survey results released yesterday.

The Macau Youth Research Association and the General Association of Chinese Students of Macao conducted a survey on the relationships between local parents and their children. The association received valid responses from a total of 899 middle school students.

The survey results show that more than half of respondents think they spend a sufficient amount of time with their parents on a daily basis. These respondents also say that they communicate with their parents for more than one hour per day.

The survey also found that over 50% of the respondents had a low level of satisfaction and confidence in regards to their parents.

60% of the respondents said that they received little effective comfort and guidance from their parents, and that they also have little physical contact with their parents.

The study recommends that local parents should move away from traditional methods of authoritarian upbringing by increasing interaction with their children in daily life, discovering their children’s strong points, and respecting the wishes of their children.

The association also suggests that the local government should consider setting up a parental education school to provide guidance on parenting so they can understand the problems children face.