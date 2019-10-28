Study shows 16.5% of tertiary students part of LGBTQ community

A survey conducted among over 1,000 students in 10 tertiary education institutions shows that 16.5% of them identify themselves as part of the LGBTQ community, which stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning.

The study led by a University of Macau professor of sociology, Spencer Li, shows that 862 students identified themselves as heterosexual, 134 as bisexual and 17 as homosexual, while the remaining 19 as others.

The study is also aimed at seeking to understand the possible relationship between sexual orientation and risky sexual behavior.

Meanwhile, the professor noted that members of the LGBTQ community are more likely to experience mental health issues.

“For example, non-heterosexuals tend to have more mental health disorders and are more prone to alcohol and drug use, probably because they experience more stress because of discrimination or victimization. We don’t [conclude] that, but it’s a possibility,” Li told TDM in an interview.

According to Li, the study’s outcome is similar to those conducted in other tertiary institutions in other regions.

“It is a surprise to me personally but if you view the literature, you’ll find that there is an increasing number of students – especially on college campuses – who will identify themselves as non-traditional sexual [orientation],” he added. LV