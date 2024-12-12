The Health Bureau said that there will be no reduction in the quota for subsidized medical services this year, with plans to increase the quota in 2025. Speaking at a TDM radio program yesterday, director Alvis Lo reiterated that the agreement with subsidized medical institutions establishes annual caps on the number of subsidy places and budgets, allowing for reasonable monthly or daily allocations based on demand. Last year, 800,000 people were served.
Subsidized medical services quota to increase
