Sulu Sou: long-standing discontent behind Sunday’s HK demonstration

The over one million Hong Kong demonstrators in Sunday’s demonstration are believed by lawmaker Sulu Sou to have been motivated by long-standing discontent toward the Hong Kong government.

“Hong Kong’s social activities have been in a low valley for several years. I think that many people came out this time due to their long-time unhappiness. They didn’t come out solely because of the extradition bill. There is more to [do with] their dissatisfaction towards the Hong Kong government,” said Sulu Sou in an interview with the Times.

“I think we need to see what happens on the upcoming Wednesday [tomorrow]. Then we will be able to judge if Hong Kong’s social activities are bouncing back,” said Sou, adding that “Macau can’t live out of this. Once regional integration policy is implemented, these bills, which involve the entire regions, will worry the public more.”

“At the end of 2015, the Macau government delivered a [similar] bill to the AL. But right before the bill was distributed [to the lawmakers], the government withdrew the bill abnormally. The government explained that the withdrawal was because of [the bill’s] technical changes. However, the entire thing was abnormal,” said Sou.

“I don’t think there is a necessity for Macau to have such a fugitive bill,” he added. JZ