Sulu Sou: old districts need better pedestrian access

Lawmaker Sulu Sou has issued an interpellation asking the government to refine pedestrian facilities as part of their “walking first” policy.

In a related social media post, the lawmaker pointed out that the historical factors affecting older districts should not serve as an excuse for the government’s lack of action. The democrat hoped his interpellation would shine a spotlight on the problems faced by older districts.

However, in the same interpellation, the lawmaker also complimented the government’s contributions, such as improving and adding accessible facilities, and connecting different districts with modernized pedestrian supports.

The work is good, the lawmaker noted, as it provides a green travel option and helps the city develop sustainably.

However, Sou pointed out that older districts, especially those on the west side of the Macau Peninsula, have poor pedestrian access. He suggested that improvements to the walkways in these districts are required.

The lawmaker cited the situation in Rua do Visconde Paço de Arcos and Calcada do Botelho, among other streets in the Inner Harbor district, because his office was located in that area, Sou explained frankly.

Sidewalks have been absent on the parking lot side of Rua do Visconde Paço de Arcos. Sou understands the problem of limited space, but thinks the government should reconsider their location in order to safeguard pedestrians.

Meanwhile, buses frequent Calcada do Botelho. They must accelerate to climb the slope, exposing pedestrians crossing at the top of the slope to potential danger. Sou urged the government to make improvements to the area.

Finally, the lawmaker asked the government to improve pedestrian routes and facilities to improve access to the city center and the Horte e Costa district from the Inner Harbor. AL