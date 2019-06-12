Sulu Sou questions gov’t on threat to Guia Hill heritage

Lawmaker Sulu Sou is questioning the government again concerning height limits for buildings in the Guia Hill area, with protection of heritage sites such as the Guia Lighthouse in mind.

In a written inquiry to the government Sou questions once more the high-rise buildings that have been built in the eastern area of the city and that, in his opinion, threaten the preservation of Macau’s history and heritage.

Citing several examples, the lawmaker accused the government of repeatedly ignoring the guidelines issued by the UNESCO heritage committee by approving several high-rise buildings that violate the body’s resolutions. Sou called attention to one such resolution issued in June 2017, noting that the construction works – halted nearly 11 years ago – of a building located at Calçada do Gaio were deemed to have reached an illegal height.

The lawmaker’s inquiry comes after it became known that the government finally approved the building at its current height (81.32 meters). Sou contests the approval on the basis that it violates the rules established for the area.

The lawmaker noted that last month, the World Heritage Committee issued a new resolution, reminding the SAR government of the guidelines in “Code of Practice for the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage Convention.”

The Committee highlighted that a restart of the project may have an “irreversible impact on the world heritage [site].”

Similar concerns were also expressed regarding other new developments, such as those in the area of the Fisherman’s Wharf and at Avenida do Dr Rodrigo Rodrigues in ZAPE.

Sou questions the government on the outcomes of studies made by the authorities with the purpose of identifying buildings and structures essential to Macau’s listed heritage landscape.