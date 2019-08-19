Sulu Sou urges charging for domestic refuse

Lawmaker Sulu Sou has urged the Macau SAR government to establish a system for charging for domestic refuse, according to his interpellation to the government.

“Regarding domestic refuse, which should not be ignored, has the government already completed the relevant consultation draft? And when will the government launch a public consultation, as well as the legislative procedure?” Sou asked.

“In view of the large amounts of refuse produced by tens of millions of tourists each year, does the government have a specific plan to reduce waste?”

“Judging by neighboring regions’ experience, more than 10 years are needed to prepare for [such a system].” Sou wrote.

Sou went on to question whether the government will select groups, such as gaming operators, SMEs, restaurants and old buildings, to carry out voluntary tests where the government will provide trash bags and gather statistics for the establishment of a system for charging for domestic refuse in the future. JZ