Summit discusses GBA as ‘window of talent’

A summit on talent development was held last week in Macau to discuss building the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) into a “window of talent.” Over 200 delegates, including business executives, scholars and diplomats, exchanged views on the impacts of science and technology on talent nurturing and planning, quality development and cooperation on digital service trade between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Chiang Chun Yuan, executive chair of the summit, said Macau’s geographic location, first-class exhibition and tourism infrastructure, and the supporting business environment could help tech firms grow continuously. “Macau boasts unique advantages in the areas of health, financial science and technology, education and digital empowering,” Chiang said.

