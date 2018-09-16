Super typhoon heading to Macau

Super Typhoon is heading to Macau and the surrounding areas of Zhuhai, according to the the latest Weather Department (SSM) reports.

Typhoon Mangkhut devastated areas in its passage in northern Philippines, with two deaths confirmed as of this post.

Forecasts indicated that the super typhoon will affect Macau in its maximum force at around midday today (Sunday), Macau time.

Authorities alert people to take precautions, especially in lower parts of the region, where floods are expected.

Signal 8 was hoisted at 2am (Sunday).

681 people have sought shelter at 16 centers of the Social Affairs Bureau.

According to SMG, the storm will star to hit Macau with strong winds by 5am today (Sunday), at around 180 km/h. Signal 10 may be hoisted around that time.

22.1584762 113.5414147

Share this: Tweet





