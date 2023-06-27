Survey finds local workers disgruntled

A survey of Macau’s workforce has found many employees are unhappy and feel underpaid and overworked.

The survey, launched in April, was presented last Friday.

It received 435 responses and is the most recent survey from the Macau Federation of Trade Unions and the Commercial Employees’ General Association of Macau.

The survey has shown over 90% of respondents said their wage conditions have either remained unchanged or worsened compared with the previous year. Of these, more than 70% had seen no salary or benefits increase for over two years.

Also, 70% of respondents claimed to have been working over eight hours per day, excluding break and mealtimes.

Some 65% feel there is no room for career progression and personal development in their industry.

Some 75% added that, in the past year, their employers/company did not offer any professional or vocational skills training.

While not expecting the situation to improve soon, 50% of respondents are hoping the government will improve labor-related laws and regulations for an increase in annual leave, maternity leave and other benefits. Fifty percent also hope for an increase in the minimum wage, and the enhancement of imported labor policies.

The organizers summarized the survey by saying it is clear Macau still needs to improve its regulations on labor protection and guarantees.

Considering the results, the organizers decided to make three recommendations to the government and employers, the improvement of wages and benefits; the protection of labor rights and interests; and cooperation (between the government and the companies) to promote paid training.

The presenters, including lawmaker Leong Sun Iok, noted that since the relaxation of the epidemic prevention measures, Macau’s economic recovery has been growing in several economic sectors, including retail, with results gradually improving.

Such improvements are mostly attributable to the employees who deserve to be recognized and compensated, they said.

The organizers noted some companies have not fully recovered from the pandemic period.

They called on the government to help those companies to at least reestablish their employees’ previous benefits and find conditions for them to develop professionally.

The organizers said the local workforce is receiving no opportunities to develop skills to fill positions in those companies that are helped by the government.

To meet the current demand for human resources in several sectors, the companies are opting to recruit foreign labor instead and are falling into past “traps”.