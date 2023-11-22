Survey shows 57% parents are stressed over children’s academic concerns

A survey from the Sheng Kung Hui Macau Social Services Center has revealed 40% of parents reported feeling tired in the past three months. About 20% reported anxiety and depression. The survey attracted 1,058 respondents and focused on the emotional health of parents with children aged between 3 to 12 in the post-pandemic era from May to September. Forty-eight percent of parents surveyed felt the level of parental support they received was average, and 57% of parents with children aged 6 to 12 believed the sources of parental stress were their children’s use of mobile phones and academic problems.

