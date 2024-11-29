Suspect arrested in sea cucumber fraud

A 28-year-old unemployed local man has been arrested for allegedly defrauding five middle-aged men and elderly women in a scheme involving cheap sea cucumbers sold as high-quality goods. The victims reported a total loss of approximately MOP555,000. In May, victims were instructed by the North District Trading House to export “premium sea cucumbers,” valued at MOP2,400 to MOP3,000 per kilogram. After the transaction, they found no contact person in the mainland to complete the deal. The suspect fled to the mainland but was apprehended and returned to Macau. Investigations revealed the sea cucumbers were only worth about MOP450 per kilogram.

