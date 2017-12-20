Suspicious fire left two in severe condition

A fire outbreak, believed to be arson, occurred yesterday at a hardware store located on R. de Martinho Montenegro.

The case was reported to the Fire Services Bureau (CB) at around 4:32 p.m.

After their arrival at the scene, the firefighters extinguished the fire within four minutes.

Two people – the female owner of the store and a male customer who had sustained severe injuries – were sent to the hospital.

One of the store’s employees reported the case to the fire services.

According to the CB, the employee said that he had heard quarrels right before the fire outbreak occurred.

The CB said that the shop was closed when they arrived at the scene, and that the firefighters had to break in to rescue the people inside and put out the fire.

One of the firefighters sustained a light injury. JZ

