Suspicious package found to be harmless

A suspicious package was found in the airport cargo building during the cargo security screening yesterday at 1 p.m. which was immediately reported to the Public Security Police Force (PSP) and the Civil Aviation Authority in accordance with the airport emergency plan.

In response, the airport emergency operations center was activated to handle the situation, with the PSP serving as the commanding entity.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Civil Aviation Authority, the PSP evacuated all people from the cargo building, and after careful inspection of the suspicious cargo, the item was proved to be safe and declared not a dangerous item.

The PSP removed the cordon at the airport cargo building just after 4 p.m. and cargo screening operations resumed as normal.