With the conclusion of the 2023 swimming season, lifeguards will no longer be on duty at the beach, and the Marine and Water Bureau will also remove the boundary buoys from the beach swimming area. The bureau appealed to the public to exercise greater care and pay attention to safety when swimming, playing in the water or engaging in water activities without lifeguard supervision. This swimming season saw about 161 rescue services provided in total during the period.
Swimming season ends
Categories Macau
No Comments