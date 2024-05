Starting May 1, four outdoor swimming pools managed by the Sports Bureau will be open to the public with extended daily operating hours divided into three sessions, according to an announcement. The pools – Dr. Sun Yat Sen Swimming Pool, Taipa Central Park Swimming Pool, Hac Sa Park Swimming Pool, and Cheoc Van Swimming Pool – will operate daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. between May 1 and Oct. 31.

