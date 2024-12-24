sworn in, backed by Beijing’s confidence

New Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai — Macau’s first leader born in mainland China — was sworn in Dec. 20, as Macau’s sixth-term Chief Executive during a ceremony presided over by President Xi Jinping.

This event coincided with the 25th anniversary of Macau’s return to China.

The inauguration took place at the Macao East Asian Games Dome, attended by about 1,300 guests, including government officials and dignitaries.

In his inaugural speech, Sam expressed his “deep honor and responsibility” in assuming this role, emphasizing his commitment to leading the new government team towards a future for Macau.

He articulated a vision grounded in the principles of “Striving Together, Upholding Integrity, and Innovating,” which he believes will guide the administration in breaking new ground for the region.

Sam pledged to uphold this principle faithfully and ensure Macau remains a region where its people govern themselves with a high degree of autonomy.

He underscored the importance of maintaining constitutional order as outlined in both the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China and the Basic Law of Macau.

Additionally, he vowed to strengthen patriotic education and enhance mechanisms for safeguarding national security while improving Macau’s legal framework.

The new leader of the city has vowed to address the territory’s unbalanced and uncoordinated economic development.

Addressing social issues, Sam said he is committed to enhancing residents’ livelihoods through practical solutions in areas like healthcare, social security, elderly care, childcare, transportation and urban renewal.

He believes that by leveraging the SAR’s unique advantages, the region can better serve national interests while integrating into broader developmental frameworks like the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Moreover, he expressed an intention to bolster Macau’s role as a bridge between China and Portuguese-speaking countries while actively participating in national initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative.

He aims to cultivate top talent in science and technology sectors to position Macau as an international hub for skilled professionals.

Sam called for fostering social consensus around branding Macau as “law-based,” “vibrant,” “cultural,” and “blissful.”

Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping said the central government will fully support Sam and the new SAR government in fulfilling its duties.

He expressed his confidence in Sam’s ability to fulfill his duties conscientiously and live up to the responsibilities entrusted to him.

During the ceremony, Xi emphasized the importance of uniting all sectors of society under Sam’s leadership to uphold the principles of ‘One country, two systems’ and “Macau people governing Macau,” while ensuring a high degree of autonomy and safeguarding national interests.

Xi called for a robust advancement of a diversified economy in Macau, urging the new administration to enhance the well-being of its citizens and utilize Macau’s unique advantages to integrate more effectively into China’s broader development strategy.

He also highlighted the need for deeper international cooperation, encouraging Sam to contribute significantly to Macau’s growth.