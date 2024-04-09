Symposium kicks off ambitious plans to transform Macau’s entertainment industry

MGM Resorts International has embarked on an audacious endeavour to revolutionize Macau’s cultural landscape with its production, MGM 2049.

The symposium, featuring esteemed filmmaker Zhang Yimou and an international creative team, unveiled the project’s visionary scope and opportunities yesterday.

Furthermore, it announced the creation of over 200 jobs as part of a global recruitment program.

The event showcased ambitions to nurture local talent and attract artists from around the world to contribute to Macau’s performing arts sector.

The recruitment program offers hands-on training, while the show aims to “illuminate the city’s cultural potential on a global scale.”

At the heart of the project lies MGM 2049, a collaboration between MGM Resorts and Zhang Yimou. Commemorating the 25th anniversary of Macau’s return to China and the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic, this residency show serves to pay homage to these significant milestones while placing Macau firmly on the global cultural map.

The symposium featured Pansy Ho, co-chairperson of MGM China, who joined forces with Zhang Yimou to articulate their vision of branding Macau as the “City of Performing Arts” and showcasing Chinese culture to the world.

Their objective is to transform the production into a “must-see spectacle that inspires the next generation and fosters continuous growth.”

One of the primary aims of MGM 2049 is to establish “a deep connection with audiences, transcending mere song and dance.”

Zhang Yimou expressed, “Ultimately, it’s about establishing a profound connection with people. It’s not simply a show of dancing and singing—it’s thought-provoking. By incorporating cutting-edge technology and drawing from ancient Chinese culture, it becomes an exceptionally unique experience.”

Through the integration of modern technological advancements and the rich tapestry of ancient Chinese culture, MGM 2049 yesterday pledged an “intellectually stimulating and unforgettable production.”

Zhang Yimou further emphasizes that forging a profound connection with audiences necessitates thought-provoking storytelling and performances. “Even if you can’t speak Chinese, you’ll still get a big round of applause. Our stage in Macau is very different to the international stage,” he said.

Leveraging technology presents its own set of challenges, but the creative team is resolute in maintaining the integrity of the director’s vision. Dominic Faraway, the Visual director of MGM 2049, affirms, “This screen presents challenges that require new technologies. My role is to ensure the technology does not limit the director’s vision – it’s about presenting the visuals as effectively as possible.”

By pushing the boundaries of what is technically possible, he hopes to help realize the director’s bold, cinematic vision in a way that captivates audiences for years to come.

While incorporating futuristic elements poses challenges, the team remains steadfast in realizing the artistic vision.