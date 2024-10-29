Taipa Central Park Swimming Pool reopens

Taipa Central Park Swimming Pool has reopened to the public, the Sports Bureau (ID) announced in a press statement. In the statement, the bureau stated that requirements for reopening for public use have been met, citing disinfection, cleaning, and water replacement works. The swimming pool was temporarily closed down last week after tests revealed an Escherichia coli (E. coli) contamination, with the bureau offering refunds to those who purchased tickets through the online booking system. Online booking service is also available again, allowing residents to purchase swimming tickets for the next two days or walk-in tickets for swimming activities.

