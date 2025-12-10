Taipa Market Soft opens following renovation project

The optimization project for Taipa Market began in June and officially entered trial operations on Monday. The first and second floors now feature a new area with 20 stalls offering a variety of traditional and unique local dishes, as well as crafts, artworks, and merchandise selected from 437 bidding applications. This includes Macau-style delicacies and revitalized traditional dim sum through collaborations with local creative brands. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) announced that the official opening is expected later this month, with operating hours extending from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. upon opening.

