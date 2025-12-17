Taipa Market’s new ‘Food + Creative Zone’ officially opens

The renovated “Food + Creative Zone” at Taipa Market officially opened Monday. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) upgrade reorganized stall layouts, enhanced the facade with Portuguese-inspired elements, and preserved the ground-floor wet market for fresh foods. The first floor now hosts 19 stalls run by young and middle-aged Macau operators, offering egg waffles, dragon beard candy, dim sum, Southeast Asian cuisine, Japanese sashimi, sushi, baked goods, and desserts. The second-floor rooftop features a coffee and tea stall with Western-style light meals. Chairman Chao Wai Ieng said, “We will continue to listen to the community and maintain close cooperation with the stalls to promote the transformation and sustainable development of traditional street markets.”

