Taipa’s new heavy-duty vehicles parking lot records usage of 7%

Taipa’s new outdoor parking lot for heavy-duty vehicles has had, since its opening on Dec. 11 and during its first week of operation, an occupancy rate of 7%, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) stated in a written response to a Times inquiry.

The figure shows that, on average, only 1.19 of the 17 available parking bays have been used over this period.

The figure coincides with a report that the Times published Dec. 20 in which several people residing or working in the area said that it was barely ever occupied.

Several reports noted the low occupancy could be related to the high fares charged. For these vehicles, the hourly rate is MOP10 during the day (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and MOP5 in the nighttime (8 p.m. to 8 a.m.).

In the same written response to the Times, the DSAT said the car park for light vehicles, beside the heavy-duty vehicles, has recorded an occupancy rate of 55% during the same period.

Several Times interviewees noted the light vehicles car park generally had a much higher occupancy, particularly overnight.

In the same Times report, residents complained about the design and functionality of the car park, which they said wastes space and resources. Some claimed it would be more useful if the park could have parking space for motorcycles.