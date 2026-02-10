Taipa’s waterfront leisure area to implement new parking charge system

The Transport Bureau will, from this Saturday (Feb. 14), enforce a new system to collect parking fees at Taipa’s waterfront leisure area.

The new method will follow measures previously announced for other outdoor parking areas, which included replacing regular parking meters with gate-barrier systems.

The system aims to enforce a fare structure divided into 30-minute increments rather than one-hour intervals. This new charging method also provides free parking for the first 15 minutes.

According to the Chief Executive’s order approving the change to regulations for the public car park, the area has 65 parking slots, including 45 designated for light vehicles and 20 for motorcycles, and permits a maximum parking period of eight consecutive days.

For cars, the fees are MOP3 per half-hour or fraction during the day and MOP1.50 at night; for motorcycles, the fees are MOP1 per half-hour or fraction during the day and MOP0.50 at night.

The order also states that payments should be made electronically whenever possible; a counter is available where e-payment is not an option.

As in other parking lots, after payment is complete, drivers must exit the gate barriers within 15 minutes.

This system was first tested in the outdoor parking lot of Estrada Governador Albano de Oliveira, near the Jockey Club in Taipa.

Authorities said they will continue to monitor parking demand and install temporary parking facilities on idle land plots, particularly in central districts, to improve convenience.

Like this: Like Loading...