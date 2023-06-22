Takeaway delivery platforms fined by data protection office

The Office for Personal Data Protection (GPDP) is reported to have fined several online takeaway delivery platforms due to non-compliance with the data protection act.

In a statement to the press, the GPDP said that, in response to complaints from users, it has initiated law enforcement regulatory actions related to the processing of personal data by some online takeaway platforms, revealing that “some platforms have been fined and warned for failing to comply with personal data protection compliance work.”

The GPDP noted that these actions are still ongoing, and “details will be announced in due course.”

Concurrently, the GPDP called on industrial and commercial institutions from other sectors to ensure they are compliant with the same regulations, including the protection of the personal data of their employees as well as customers.

The GPDP warns that it will continue to conduct inspections and apply sanctions for those breaching the law.

In the last few months, the GPDP is reported to have started coordination measures related to private health service establishments and real estate agencies.