Tam Kung Festival to feature parade performances

The Tam Kung Festival will be held on May 15 in Coloane, with over 30 teams partaking in parade performances, alongside charity sales and beer carnivals. Organized by the Coloane Lutheran Welfare Association, the festival celebrates the birthday of god Tam Kong, a deity revered by fishermen. The festival’s main attraction will be a parade running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., as announced in a press conference yesterday. A performance team from Hong Kong has been invited to join the event, along with local groups. Organizers are expecting the number of participants to be around 5,000, similar to last year.

