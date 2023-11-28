Tan Dun’s Epic “Buddha Passion” to Resonate at MGM Theater

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the Motherland, MGM is set to embark on an innovative collaboration with Tan Dun – known as one of “Top 10 Important Musicians on the World’s Music Scene” – to jointly present Tan Dun’s symphonic masterpiece “Buddha Passion” at MGM Theater on January 1-2, 2024.

This collaboration features a significant breakthrough of the artistic performance of “Buddha Passion” by MGM and Tan Dun, with the creation of a first-ever immersive fusion of music and technology, empowered by the vast spectacle of MGM Theater’s 28 million pixels LED screen.

The show will authentically recreate the ancient dances and instruments on Dunhuang murals and present the grandeur of the entire Dunhuang reclining Buddha through digitalization. This groundbreaking production will offer a unique multisensory experience for audiences from near and afar to encounter the profound Dunhuang culture embedded in the magnificent music, resounding the joyous celebration of both the National Day and the anniversary of Macao’s return to the Motherland.

MGM has always been committed to the innovative development of Chinese culture through the integration of culture and tourism. Leveraging years of acumen and network on arts and culture, MGM is proud to bring the performance of Tan Dun’s “Buddha Passion” to Macau for the very first time. This grand piece employs music to build a cultural bridge that connects the historical and contemporary significance of Dunhuang, which has evolved over nearly two thousand years on the Silk Road, with the international stage of the current Macau. Empowered by the digital technology of MGM Theater, it pioneers a new era of Chinese cultural and artistic events that bridge the past and the present, promoting the vitality and positive energy of Chinese cultural excellence to the world.

Tan Dun, composer and conductor of “Buddha Passion” said, “My intention for creating this symphony is to bring the Dunhuang murals to the world stage in the medium of music, through which I hope to enliven the cultural, artistic, and philosophical spirit of ancient Dunhuang. This time, I am delighted to partner with MGM and present the performance of ‘Buddha Passion’ in Macau for the first time from the Dunhuang’s millennium-old murals, by drawing on the advanced technologies in the MGM Theater. Through the harmonious fusion of auditory and visual elements, we will innovatively create an immersive atmosphere that conveys the compassionate and kind spirit of Dunhuang culture to the audience in Macau. I wish to shower Macau with New Year blessings via this performance, and spread the voice of Dunhuang culture and the great stories of Chinese culture across the globe on this international stage of Macau.”

The show is comprised of an extraordinary musical lineup – with Tan Dun conducting the Lanzhou Symphony Orchestra, along with the Lanzhou Concert Hall Choir which has been performing on numerous tours of “Buddha Passion” with Tan Dun, as well as various Dunhuang ancient music performers and international vocalists such as Tibetan indigenous singer Zeren Yangjin, indigenous singer and Dunhuang’s ancient Xiqin performer Hasibagen, Dunhuang’s Fantan Pipa dancer Chen Yining, soprano Candice Chung, mezzo-soprano Liu Niru, tenor Henry Ngan, bass Yang Yi, and more. Together, they will present a breathtaking multisensory music extravaganza for locals and visitors in Macau.

Since its premiere in 2018, “Buddha Passion” has received global acclaim and recognitions. Maestro Tan Dun dedicated over six years of time and paid more than ten visits to Dunhuang to create this musical masterpiece. The composition consists of six acts, namely “Bodhi Tree”, “The Deer of Nine Colors”, “Thousand Arms and Thousand Eyes”, “Zen Garden”, “Heart Sutra” and “Nirvana”. Inspired by the Dunhuang Mogao Cave murals, Tan Dun fuses elements of Chinese and Western music with Dunhuang epics, alongside Chinese-language vocals to narrate the oriental philosophical stories depicted in the murals and also to recreate the ancient music found within. The piece truly showcases the cultural and philosophical values of equality, dedication and philanthropy inherent in Chinese Dunhuang culture to the world.

The performance of “Buddha Passion”, jointly presented by MGM and Tan Dun, will take place at the MGM Theater at 8pm on January 1 and 2, 2024. A 90-minute performance will take place on each of the aforementioned dates. Tickets will be available for purchase starting from December 7 on the official MGM website, with prices starting from MOP 480. M-life members will have priority access to ticket sales starting from December 6.