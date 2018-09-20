Tang Iu Man takes the helm at SMG

The government has appointed Tang Iu Man as the new acting director of the Macau Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) replacing Raymond Tam, the director of the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA), who had served as interim director since the deadly typhoon Hato last year.

The notice of the new appointment was published yesterday in the government’s Official Gazette, noting also that the position of acting deputy director, left open by the rise of Tang, will be occupied by Leong Weng Kun.

The dispatch states that the appointment takes immediate effect from today.

Tam now leaves SMG, having been appointed precisely a year ago following the retirement of former director Fong Soi Kun, who was widely criticized for his handling of the bureau’s warnings before and during Hato.

Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raimundo do Rosario said yesterday that he was pleased with Tam’s work and that the only reason he was being replaced was because this type of interim appointment can only be held for a year at a time.

Tang, a meteorologist, fills the position after the Chief Executive, Chui Sai On, had been criticized for appointing an acting director who had no academic background in the field, nor any relevant experience in weather related issues.

At the time the CE replied, “there will be technicians at the SMG to support him,” praising Tam’s managerial capabilities.

As of today, it is precisely these technicians to whom Chui referred that are assuming command of the weather bureau, however Rosario warned that the government has not yet decided whether the permanent post will go to a meteorologist or a civil servant manager. RM

