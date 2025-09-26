Taobao Macau rolls out ‘Zero-threshold free shipping’ promotion

Taobao Tmall Macau (Taobao Macau) has rolled out its “Zero-threshold free shipping” promotion in Macau.

The company stated that the promotions aim to provide free shipping on every item bought through the online sales platform without a minimum spending requirement.

The campaign covers over 100 million free shipping items and simultaneously introduces multiple promotional activities. Among them is the National Day promotion, which will follow, delivering convenience and cost-effective cross-border shopping experiences for Macau users.

During the promotion, Macau consumers need only to set their default shipping address to “Macau” or use the mainland China forwarding warehouse address via eBuy.mo. Select items marked with the “1 Item Free Shipping MO” label to enjoy free shipping to Macau pickup points or lockers without paying cross-border shipping fees.

This promotion includes over 100 million free-shipping items, including apparel, furniture and home goods, computers, communication and consumer electronics, and food and fast-moving consumer goods.

Also part of this promotion is the “Local Return” option for items marked with “MO Local Return” purchased on Taobao. Returns and refunds can be initiated within 15 days after delivery confirmation. After the platform approves the return request, consumers can return the item to a designated local Macau return address. Refunds will be processed after inspection.

The National Day Promotion includes 11 days of special deals with direct discounts and additional consumption vouchers.

This 11-day event runs from 12 a.m. on September 27 to 11:59 p.m. on October 7. It features official products starting at 10% off, with the option to stack large-value consumption vouchers and other perks.

Taobao Macau added that this campaign aims to lower consumption barriers and optimize logistics processes and is a gesture of gratitude for Macau users’ long-term support.

The company said it will continue monitoring market trends and evolving user needs, introducing more locally relevant products and offers to foster the thriving development of Macau’s cross-border e-commerce ecosystem and create a more convenient shopping experience for consumers.

