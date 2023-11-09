Tap Seac Craft Market to host 220 creative stalls

The Autumn Tap Seac Craft Market will be held for two consecutive weekends from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19 and Nov. 23 to Nov. 26 at the Tap Seac Square, marking the 15th Anniversary of the craft market. This event features over 220 handicraft and creative gastronomy stalls by cultural and creative practitioners from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Korea each week, showcasing and selling a wide range of distinctive original products. Meanwhile, 47 music performances by singers from Macau, mainland China and Hong Kong as well as creative gastronomy stalls will be held.

Related