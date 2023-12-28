The government will no longer take tax payments from JETCO ATMs starting from Jan. 1 2024. The government has rationalized the decision in a statement noting that tax payments made using the Macau Tax or One Account apps are both seamless and efficient and will advance e-governance and promote centralized payment systems. Meanwhile, tax payers can also monitor their tax data and obtain receipts in real-time. Tax payments can be made through the apps by scanning the QR code on each tax invoice and settling the bills using eligible mobile payment platforms.
Tax payments via ATM discontinued from next year
