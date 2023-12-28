Tax payments via ATM discontinued from next year

The government will no longer take tax payments from JETCO ATMs starting from Jan. 1 2024. The government has rationalized the decision in a statement noting that tax payments made using the Macau Tax or One Account apps are both seamless and efficient and will advance e-governance and promote centralized payment systems. Meanwhile, tax payers can also monitor their tax data and obtain receipts in real-time. Tax payments can be made through the apps by scanning the QR code on each tax invoice and settling the bills using eligible mobile payment platforms.

