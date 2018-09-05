Taxi app criticized for option to provide ‘gifts’

A taxi app in the region which launched on August 15, is being criticized for featuring an option that allows users to provide some “gifts” when no taxis are nearby, with the intention of increasing the chances of acquiring a ride.

mTaxi – developed by MOME, which is a subsidiary of Macau Pass – has an option of “gifts (set)” where users can select the option of providing up to five sets of gifts.

The Times contacted the app developers to request further details on this option, yet they only replied, “the app is still new and still in test [mode]. It will probably be stable in two months.”

As seen in the app, when no taxis are available, users will be notified, “there is no taxi nearby. You may provide some gifts. Please select the number of sets,” with a choice to keep waiting on a taxi or to cancel the order.

Netizens on Facebook were quick to criticize the app, with some describing the move as shameful and damaging to the city’s image; while others recalled the government’s pledge to combat illegal taxi acts, calling on authorities to investigate the matter.

The Times contacted the Transport Bureau (DSAT) to inquire whether it is aware of this option, to which they replied that DSAT insists all operating taxis should comply with the law.

“Therefore, it will break the law if taxi driver gets a charge which is different from the meter charge, and they will be punished MOP1,000,” the bureau stated.

Yet it also recalled that if any companies would like to register and operate in Macau, the application would not be sent to DSAT.

“DSAT will keep cooperating with Public Security Police Force [PSP] in order to reduce all kinds of illegal taxi behaviors. DSAT will pay close attention to the company which offers transport apps service,” it noted, adding it encourages residents to report any case involving taxi overcharging.

Meanwhile, Andrew Scott president of the Macao Taxi Passenger Association (MPTA), told Portuguese paper Hoje Macau that the option to provide “gift sets” is not a fair way to operate, and he believes that DSAT should intervene in the matter.

“Prices paid for the taxi service are set by DSAT. In the official price list there is no reference to ‘gifts’. We all realize that ‘gifts’ is a euphemism for extra pay, which encourages taxi drivers to meet a particular customer during the most ‘busy’ hours,” he said.

He added that available taxi drivers have a moral and legal obligation to provide services. “The creation of a ‘gift’ system entails the extra payment of an amount that makes taxi drivers available, whereas non-payment means that taxi drivers are no longer available. It’s not a fair way to operate,” he added.

