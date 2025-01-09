Taxi fleet expands but infractions persist

The number of taxis in Macau is expected to increase to approximately 1,800 by the end of January as new vehicles join the fleet, according to the Transport Bureau (DSAT). This follows a year-end count of 1,700 taxis, reflecting a growth of 200 vehicles since September.

The DSAT reported that, as of December 31, eight of the 10 companies awarded general licenses for taxi operations had begun service, significantly strengthening the fleet. The rise in taxi numbers aims to meet increasing public demand, particularly after the number of black taxis fell to 1,127 in the second quarter of last year.

In its efforts to expand taxi services, the DSAT launched a public tender in October 2023 to award new licenses under updated passenger transport regulations. This tender seeks to introduce 500 eco-friendly taxis with seating for six or more passengers. The companies awarded licenses must begin operations by the end of January.

The DSAT has also stipulated that successful bidders must be locally registered companies specializing in taxi transport.

The DSAT has mandated that taxis offer multiple payment options, including cash, credit cards, and digital platforms like WeChat Pay and Alipay, to enhance passenger convenience.

Despite the fleet expansion, concerns about taxi driver behavior remain prevalent.

The DSAT recorded 832 infractions by taxi operators in 2024, a notable increase compared to the previous year. These violations included 22 cases of overcharging and 209 instances of refusing to transport passengers.

While this represents the highest number of infractions since the enactment of new regulations in June 2019, it is still a dramatic improvement compared to the over 6,000 infractions recorded in 2018.

The DSAT emphasized that infractions in 2024 had decreased by approximately 90% compared to the 6,279 cases reported between January and May 2019, prior to the implementation of the new taxi law.

However, the latest figures highlight persistent challenges and remain a cause for concern among authorities. Victoria Chan