Taxi hits elderly wheelchair user at zebra crossing

A taxi driver in his 20s hit a wheelchair user in the surroundings of the Fai Chi Kei area on Saturday afternoon. The woman was around 70 years old and was crossing the street at a zebra crossing

According to a spokesperson from the Public Security Police Force (PSP), the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday when the woman, who was using a motorized wheelchair, crossed the road at the pedestrian crossing located at Rua Norte do Patane.

The spokesperson told the Times that after the incident, the woman was assisted by an ambulance which arrived at the scene, and then transferred to the Conde de São Januário Hospital Center where she was treated for minor injuries and discharged a few hours later.

The PSP also noted that the driver tested negative for alcohol.

The PSP said that according to preliminary investigations, the accident would have been the fault of the taxi driver, who disrespected the right of way of the elderly crossing the road. They also noted that there is no final report on the case yet, and that it is still under investigation. RM

