Teacher-student ratio for early childhood education improves

The teacher-to-student ratio in early childhood education classes has steadily improved in recent years, according to the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ). From the 2011/2012 school year, where the ratio stood at 1:1.6, it has now reached 1:2.3 for the 2024/2025 school year. At the same time, the teacher-to-student ratio has decreased from 1:16.7 to 1:11.7. For DSEDJ, these improvements are expected to allow schools to deploy staff more effectively based on the varying needs of children.

