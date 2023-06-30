Teatime Indulgence 

To avoid the sweltering midday sun, relishing a beautifully crafted tea set in the elegant surroundings of The Lounge at JW Marriott is an option. The Afternoon Tea Set is a three-tier culinary experience that hits every part of the palate. Headlined savory items such as Wagyu Beef Cheek Sliders, Grilled Spicy Thai Pork Collar, Seafood Chimichanga and Laksa Linguine with King Prawn, the set also offers Foie Gras and Honeycomb and Mini Charcuterie and Cheese, as well as sweet treats including Rabbit Pudding, Mini Pavlova Trio and Coconut Mango Mont Blanc.

