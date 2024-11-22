Temperatures to drop to 13 degrees next week

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) forecasts that a strong northeasterly monsoon will reach the southern coast of China next Tuesday (Nov. 26), leading to a gradual drop in temperatures. By Nov. 28, temperatures are expected to plummet to a low of 13 degrees Celsuis. In the days leading up to this event, the bureau anticipates a slight rise in temperatures as the northeast monsoon eases. The seven-day weather forecast indicates that on Nov. 27 the minimum temperature will be around 15 degrees.

