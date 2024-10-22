Thailand-Macau TCM Health Platform established

Macau launched the “Thailand-Macao Traditional Chinese Medicine Health Transformation Platform” over the weekend to enhance the traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) industry. The initiative, unveiled at the Grand Lisboa Palace, aims to modernize and internationalize TCM while strengthening global cooperation. Dr. Rawiwan Charoensup from Queen Mother University and António Chui, President of the Board of the Industrial Association of Macao, officiated the ceremony. This initiative emphasized Macau’s potential as a TCM hub, supported by local policies (“1+4”) and industrial parks. This platform is expected to facilitate collaboration between Thai and Macanese enterprises, boosting product development and market expansion in Asia and beyond.

Related