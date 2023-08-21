The 10th International Lion Dance Championship 2023 – MGM Cup” Sets off at Barra Square of A-ma Temple this October

MGM has established the brand sports event of the MGM Lion Dance Championship since 2010, which has developed into a prominent lion dance competition worldwide over the years, and now making Macau a key stop of the international Southern lion dance tournament. Commencing its 10th edition, the competition returns this October and will be promoted to “International Lion Dance Championship – MGM Cup”. Top-notch troupes from over 10 countries and regions will compete fiercely in Macau, delivering an astounding international-level sports competition at Barra Square in front of A-Ma Temple. At the same time, the “MGM Lion Dance Festival” comprised of a series of lion dance themed cultural happenings, will also take place in the Barra area, creating a synergy of sports, arts and culture that will transform the area into a hotspot for Lingnan lion dance culture and promote this Chinese traditional sport. Leveraging the momentum of “Sports+Tourism+Culture”, MGM aspires to radiate the influence of Lingnan lion dance culture to the local community and also to the world stage, strengthening Macau’s image as an international tourist destination and its developmental diversification.

The press conference of “The 10th International Lion Dance Championship 2023 – MGM Cup” and graduation ceremony of “MGM Junior Lion Dance Summer Class” took place today (August 21) at MGM COTAI. During the press conference, MGM announced that the competition will be on October 6 to 7, while the “MGM Lion Dance Festival” will take place from September 23 to October 7. These vivid happenings will make the Barra area a hotspot for Chinese cultural festivities. On the same occasion, MGM also hosted the graduation ceremony of “MGM Junior Lion Dance Summer Class 2023”. Furthermore, the Company inked strategic cooperation agreements with Dragon and Lion Dance Federation of Asia and Chinese Dragon & Lion Dance Sports Association, joining hands to promote the development of Macau’s tourism and leisure industry, as well as cultural and sports industries.

The event was attended by a lineup for guests of honor, including: Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau (ID); Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO); Cheang Kai Meng, Deputy Director of Cultural Bureau (IC); Chan Weng Kit, Chairman of Dragon & Lion Dance Federation of Asia; Ao Chan Weng, Acting Head of Department of Cultural and Recreational Affairs and Civic Education of Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM); Sit Kai Sin, Director of Maritime Museum of Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA); Kam Sio Kam, Functional Head of Division of Secondary Education of Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ); Wang Yu, Head of Secretariat of International Dragon and Lion Dance Federation and Secretary-general of Chinese Dragon & Lion Dance Sports Association; Pun Keng Man, Vice President of Wushu General Association of Macau; and Kenneth Feng, President and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited.

Kenneth Feng, President and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited, said, “2023 marks the start of a whole new journey for MGM and for the new, upgraded MGM Lion Dance Championship. This event exemplifies our dedication towards promoting and passing on Chinese traditions and Lingnan culture. Over the years, we have been innovating and enhancing our competition constantly with new elements, making it a signature brand event of sports, tourism and culture more diversified than ever. This year, we are hosting this top-notch international Southern Lion Dance competition at a world heritage site with rich Chinese cultural background, alongside the ‘MGM Lion Dance Festival’, not only to promote the city’s sports tourism, but also to highlight A-ma Temple, the unique tourist attraction of religious, culture and tourism. With international sports competition as a platform, we hope to draw more visitors and business to our local community, which helps supporting the economic diversification of Macau.”

An Upgraded Competition with World Heritage Site as its Backdrop

Since the first MGM Lion Dance Championship in 2010, the competition has received over 120 lion dance troupes from 15 countries and region, across Asia, Europe, Americas and Oceania, to compete in Macau. For the first time, this MGM-brand sports event takes place in an outdoor venue in the community this year, making it a world-class international competition with the world heritage site of A-ma Temple as its backdrop. Enriching the cultural aspects of the competition, MGM is introducing the “MGM Lion Dance Festival” during the week-long Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday, offering a diverse array of cultural happenings, such as an exhibition dedicated to Intangible Cultural Heritage, handicraft workshops and lion dance themed art installations. There will also be a lion dance parade on the first day of the competition.

“The 10th International Lion Dance Championship 2023 – MGM Cup” is organized by MGM and Dragon & Lion Dance Federation of Asia, co-organized by Wushu General Association of Macau, with the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, ID, MGTO, DSEDJ, IC, IAM, DSAMA and International Dragon and Lion Dance Federation as supporting unit, and Chinese Dragon & Lion Dance Sports Association as advisory unit.

Young Lion Masters Graduated from “MGM Junior Lion Dance Summer Class 2023”

With a dedication to passing on Lingnan quintessential lion dance, since 2015 MGM hosts its signature annual children summer program “MGM Junior Lion Dance Summer Class” every summer. With the 80 new graduates this year, the program has trained a total of 540 young lion masters over the past nine years. On the graduation ceremony today, the young lion masters delivered an energetic performance for the guests and audience, showcasing what they have learnt from the seven-week training. This sought-after summer program enables children in Macau to deepen their cultural confidence as well as enhance their physical fitness and self-discipline – by dabbling into the long-standing Chinese cultural sport.

“MGM Junior Lion Dance Summer Class 2023” is co-organized by MGM and Mak Chi Leong Dragon & Lion Dance Association Macau, and supported by DSEDJ, IC and MGTO.