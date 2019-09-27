The Buzz | 7-year-olds now allowed to use e-channel checkpoints

Starting from this Monday, children aged 7 and above will be allowed to use the e-channels at all of Macau’s immigration checkpoints, the Public Security Police Force said. Currently, only children 11 years of age or older are allowed to use the e-channels. The new policy will apply to 7-year-olds and above, who are taller than 1.2 meters. Children holding either a Macau ID or a mainland travel document will be able to use the e-channels. In order to expedite the implementation of the new policy, some of the e-channels exclusive to Macau residents will be set up exclusively for use by children who cross the border daily to go to school.

Clinic found administering expired vaccine

An infant has been given an expired vaccine at a clinic, the Health Bureau (SSM) reported. The clinic is the Medical Professional Diagnosis & Treatment Center located in Edf. Keng Ou. The SSM was notified about the case on September 24. The Infanrix Hexa vaccine that was given had expired in August. The child’s parents reported the incident to the police authority and took the baby boy to Conde S. Januário Hospital. He is in a stable condition. Upon inspection of the clinic, the SSM did not find any more expired vaccines. The bureau has already opened a case file on this incident in order to pursue accountability of the relevant people. According to Macau’s regulations, private clinic doctors cannot provide vaccines.

Election affairs committee accepts industrial sector’s nomination

At a meeting convened yesterday, the Legislative Assembly Electoral Affairs Committee (CAEAL) decided to accept the nomination list submitted by the industrial sector for the by-election scheduled for November 24. Speaking to the media at the end of the meeting, CAEAL President Tong Hio Fong said that CAEAL has already received the nomination list and electoral program. If there are no complaints, the nomination list will be published on October 3, said Tong. Sai Man, a local business sector veteran, is running to fill the seat left vacant by Chief Executive-elect Ho Iat Seng, after the latter resigned from the Legislative Assembly in July. Ho’s departure from the legislature has created the need for the functional constituency to hold an internal vote to elect a replacement. As required by the law, the by-election, will decide a replacement to complete the remainder of Ho’s term.