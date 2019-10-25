The Venetian Macao wins accolade at gaming awards

The Venetian Macao has won ‘Property of the Year’ at the Global Gaming Awards (GGA) held last week in Las Vegas, beating nine other competitors nominated in the same category.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd., said “winning this prestigious accolade, in an industry which boasts so many exceptional properties, is extremely gratifying for each and every one of our team members, who work hard to offer guests unparalleled experiences.”

“We are grateful to Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas for this recognition and intend to continue striving for excellence,” he added.

The Venetian Macao was also previously named as one of ‘One of the Most Instagrammed Luxury Hotels of 2016’ by Bloomberg News.

The ‘Property of the Year’ is a new addition to the GGA Las Vegas. This award seeks to recognize properties who continue to evolve and adapt to the needs of an ever-changing consumer base, according to GGA.

Now in its sixth year, the Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas is produced by Gambling Insider in association with G2E.

There is a total of 12 categories spanning the land-based and digital industries, with 10 companies shortlisted in each. Winners are decided by a panel of 100 judges, comprising senior executives from the biggest companies in the industry.

The voting process is independently adjudicated by KPMG.