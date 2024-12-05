Thursday, December 5, 2024 – edition no. 4620

* Math genius
— Macau Grade Four students have excelled in mathematics, according to an international study
* Jason Wordie’s book | From back alleys to architectural gems
* Gaming | Casinos poised for a strong finish in 2024 with revenue recovery
* Peter McCleave, a blood cancer survivor and advocate, has arrived in Macau to promote stem cell donation through his campaign, ‘10,000 Donors’
* Lawmaker complains of deepfake sex tapes targeting him and other officials
* South Korea’s opposition wants to impeach the President over sudden martial law
DOWNLOAD PDF
No Comments