* Math genius

— Macau Grade Four students have excelled in mathematics, according to an international study

* Jason Wordie’s book | From back alleys to architectural gems

* Gaming | Casinos poised for a strong finish in 2024 with revenue recovery

* Peter McCleave, a blood cancer survivor and advocate, has arrived in Macau to promote stem cell donation through his campaign, ‘10,000 Donors’

* Lawmaker complains of deepfake sex tapes targeting him and other officials

* South Korea’s opposition wants to impeach the President over sudden martial law

Thursday, December 5, 2024 – edition no. 4620